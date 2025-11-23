Biratnagar, Nov 23: Youth from the Gen Z movement splashed red paint on a vehicle carrying CPN-UML leader Mahesh Basnet. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, November 17, 2024, as Basnet was traveling from Biratnagar to Itahari to attend a youth union program.

Basnet reported that two youths threw paint-filled balloons at his vehicle while he was en route to Sunsari from Biratnagar.

Meanwhile, Gen Z leader Bhawana Raut stated that a 17-year-old had thrown red paint on Basnet’s car when he reached Biratnagar. Raut shared the incident on Facebook, writing, “As Mahesh Basnet was traveling to Biratnagar, a 17-year-old threw red paint on his vehicle. The youth’s message is clear: the hands that consider martyrs as ‘terrorists’ are stained with blood. If the state fails to curb such provocative expressions, deliver justice, or take responsibility, it will fuel today’s anger.”

Raut emphasized that citizens should not be compelled to protest on the streets simply because the government fails to act responsibly.

This is not the first time Basnet has faced such resistance; a few days earlier, his attempt to travel to Simara was also obstructed.

