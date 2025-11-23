Durga Prasai Leads National Awareness Dialogue with Media Editors in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, November 23: A consensus has been reached to withdraw the Nepal bandh (general shutdown) and the indefinite nationwide strike announced for today by the government and the “Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture, and Citizen Protection Mega Campaign” led by Durga Prasai.

The agreement was reached during talks held on Saturday at Baluwatar between representatives of the government and the Citizen Protection Mega Campaign Nepal.

During the talks, detailed discussions were held regarding the 27-point demands put forward by the Mega Campaign. It was stated that, keeping in view the current state of peace and security, the government has agreed to continue dialogue, negotiations, and facilitation to address the issues raised by the Citizen Protection Mega Campaign. It was also agreed that the next round of talks, involving the leadership of the Mega Campaign, would be held as soon as possible.

From the Mega Campaign’s side, the delegation was led by Secretary Premdeep Limbu. Advocates Vinodmani Bhattarai, Laban Nyaupane, and Dr. Nirajan Prasai also participated in the talks. From the government’s side, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor Ajaybhadra Khanal, and Advisor Govinda Narayan Timilsina, among others, were present.

To note, the local administration has arrested Durga Prasai and kept under the Kathmandu District Police custody.

People’s News Monitoring Service.