KATHMANDU, The Toran, a carved wooden arch that was stolen from the residence of the Living Goddess Kumari at Basantapur, has been reinstalled.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol on November 17 decided to reinstall the Toran. It had been stolen around 1999, later found at the Barakat Gallery in the United Kingdom, brought back to Nepal and kept at the National Museum in Chhauni.

Before reinstalling it, Deputy Mayor Dangol, Heritage and Tourism Committee coordinator Ashaman Sangat, Ward 23 chair and Metropolitan Assembly Legislation Committee coordinator Macharaja Maharjan, and Kumari House custodian Gautam Shakya reached the museum to receive the Toran. They signed and placed thumbprints on the official handover documents before bringing it back. Heritage conservationists and local residents took part in the event with great enthusiasm.

The Toran, an arched wooden ornament with a carved khepu motif, sits above the fifth window from the left on the ground floor of the Kumari House. It dates back to the seventeenth to eighteenth century and measures 104.55 centimetres. It was built during the reign of King Jaya Prakash Malla, around 1757.

People’s News Monitoring Service