Kathmandu, November 22: The UML is holding a public demonstration in Kathmandu today. The Bagmati Province Committee of the UML has claimed to organize a “peaceful but powerful public protest and mass gathering” at Exhibition Road.

The UML has been interpreting this mass gathering as a show of strength. Party leaders have said that the mass meeting is being organized to protest the dissolution of Parliament and what they allege is the unconstitutional formation of the government led by Sushila Karki.

UML leader Mahesh Basnet has claimed that 60,000 people will be mobilized in today’s mass gathering. Earlier, the party had announced the formation of a National Volunteer Force.

People's News Monitoring Service.