The Prithvi Highway will be closed for four hours daily from today until Mangsir 11 (November 26). Travelers have been urged to use an alternative road because “girder launching” work is beginning on the under-construction bridge at Vijaypur Khola in Pokhara, which lies along the highway.

According to the western section of the Muglin–Pokhara Road Project, the road will be closed from 6:00 to 8:00 in the morning and from 12:00 to 2:00 in the afternoon.

Project chief Krishna Bahadur Kunwar said that the road will remain fully or partially closed for four hours daily. Therefore, vehicles entering or exiting Pokhara via the Prithvi Highway are requested to use alternative routes. He also said that depending on the situation, queued traffic could be cleared every 30 minutes.

Project chief Kunwar stated: “Since vehicles traveling from Pokhara to Talchowk via Vijaypur, and those returning along the same route, must be completely stopped to carry out the work, we have urged all concerned to cooperate in traffic management. Drivers are requested to use alternative roads during the designated hours.”

The Muglin–Pokhara Road Project has arranged a two-way alternative route for two-wheelers and small vehicles: from Budhibazar to Belchautara and then to Chauthe.

People’s News Monitoring Service/RSS