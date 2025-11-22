Kathmandu, November 22: UML Chair KP Sharma Oli has demanded an explanation from the government regarding an audio cassette released by Durga Prasai. In that cassette, Prime Minister Sushila Karki is heard making remarks against some leaders.

Speaking at a protest program organized by the UML in Kathmandu on Saturday, Oli commented that it is serious for such matters to emerge from someone who previously served as Chief Justice and is now serving as Prime Minister. He said, “Incidents like this show what kind of person became Chief Justice and is now the Prime Minister.”

According to Oli, although the controversial audio cassette was made public by Durga Prasai, it is the government's responsibility to clarify its authenticity.

He said, “The government must clearly inform the Nepali people about the cassette made public by Durga Prasai. The Prime Minister herself must answer what that cassette is.”

Referring to claims that the cassette contains irresponsible remarks allegedly made at a time when helicopters were flying during the ongoing Gen-Z movement, Oli further said, “If the voice in the cassette saying ‘why would the army protect the leaders’ is indeed that of the former Chief Justice and current Prime Minister, then it is an even more serious matter.”

