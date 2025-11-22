Kathmandu, Nov 22:The Passport Department has signed an agreement with its current supplier to provide 700,000 electronic passports and personalization services during the interim period to address the ongoing passport shortage.

According to a notice released by the department, the first batch of passport booklets will be received within three weeks, with subsequent supplies delivered gradually. With sufficient stock now ensured, the department has lifted the previously enforced mandatory reduction in passport production.

To streamline service delivery, the department has implemented new measures. While daily “appointment slots” were previously limited to one thousand, the number will now be increased according to demand and departmental capacity. Additional manpower will be deployed to ensure passport printing and distribution during extended hours as needed.

For Nepalese citizens applying through foreign missions, passports will continue to be printed and dispatched within one to two weeks. Applicants submitting through district and local administration offices who registered by 15 Kartik will have their passports dispatched within two weeks. Applications submitted after that date will be processed and dispatched in the usual sequential manner.

The department also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the previous shortage and expressed confidence that the new arrangements will facilitate smoother service delivery.

