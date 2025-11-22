Kathmandu, Nov 22: After the Gen Z protests led to the dissolution of the House of Representatives and the declaration of new elections, 837,94 new voters have been added, according to the Election Commission.

From 25 September to 20 November, when voter registration was opened, nearly 840,000 people enrolled. Among them, 473,345 are men, 363,778 are women, and 61 are listed under the “other” category.

The commission said 344,914 voters were added through the regular registration process, while 492,180 were registered through biometric enrolment under the national ID system.

As of 1 November, Nepal had 18,168,230 registered voters.

People’s News Monitoring Service