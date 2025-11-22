Kathmandu, Nov 22: Nepal’s Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut, senior-most Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla, and Law Minister Anil Kumar Sinha are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of India’s newly appointed Chief Justice Surya Kant.

A team from Nepal’s Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Raut, Justice Malla, and Chief Registrar Bimal Paudel, will represent the court at the event.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved Law Minister Sinha’s participation in the ceremony, which will be administered by Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Chief Justice Raut recently returned from a visit to Bangladesh, and historically, Nepal had not sent representatives to the swearing-in of Indian chief justices.

With both Chief Justice Raut and Justice Malla in India, Nepal’s Supreme Court will remain without its top leadership for a few days.

