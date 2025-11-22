Kathmandu, November 22: While the UML has been demanding the reinstatement of Parliament, the Nepali Congress has decided not to stand in favor of reinstating it.

A meeting of the Congress Central Working Committee held on Saturday decided to participate in the House of Representatives election scheduled for Falgun 21 (March 5, 2026).

Spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat informed that the meeting concluded that the constitution should be protected through the electoral process.

“In the current situation—where the House of Representatives has already been dissolved and the election date has been announced—the issue is not only political but also constitutional. Since it is under consideration at the Supreme Court, the Congress believes that the final interpretation will come from there,” he said.

He also informed that another meeting will be held on Mangsir 11 to make decisions regarding the party’s ongoing general convention.

People’s News Monitoring Service.