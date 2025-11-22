Bangkok, Nov 22: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has been crowned the new Miss Universe at the 74th edition of the global beauty pageant held in Thailand. The 25-year-old Miss Mexico clinched the prestigious title, marking a significant achievement for her country.

This year’s competition was marked by controversy. A few weeks ago, during one of the preliminary events, a pageant official publicly insulted Bosch in front of other contestants. She responded, and after the official threatened to disqualify her, several contestants rallied in her support, creating a stir backstage.

The controversy escalated when two judges resigned shortly after, one alleging manipulation and unfair practices by the organizers. Despite these disruptions, the event continued, culminating in Bosch’s victory.

Thailand’s Praveena Singh secured the second-place finish, earning praise for her poise and performance.

Miss Universe, first held in 1952, celebrated its 74th edition this year. Organizers emphasized their commitment to fairness and transparency following the recent disputes, while fans around the world lauded Bosch’s courage and determination in the face of challenges.

Bosch’s win is seen as not only a personal triumph but also a testament to standing up against injustice, inspiring contestants and viewers globally.

