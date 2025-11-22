Taplejung, Nov 22: The renowned Pathibhara temple area in Taplejung experienced its first snowfall of the year starting last night. Light rain on Friday afternoon was followed by snowfall in the evening.

An employee of the Pathibhara Area Development Committee said the light snowfall has increased the chill in the area. The committee has urged pilgrims to take precautions and protect themselves from the cold.

Snowfall has caused minor disruptions, including a slight decline in the movement of pilgrims. Those who arrived in the morning, after snow fell through the night, were able to offer prayers at Pathibhara and enjoy playing in the fresh snow. The temple saw a large influx of devotees early in the day.

People’s News Monitoring Service