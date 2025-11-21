Kathmandu, Nov 21: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to work with the Trump administration’s Ukraine peace plan brought forward to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The plan includes a proposal to hand over some Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia. Zelensky has not rejected the idea outright, and instead has signaled that he is willing to enter talks. According to his office, he is expected to discuss the matter with US President Donald Trump in the coming days.

Ukrainian officials say US envoy and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll handed Zelensky a written copy of the plan.

A US official said Zelensky and Driscoll have set an ambitious signing timeline. Zelensky’s office said in a statement that the president has presented important guiding principles for the Ukrainian people, and after today’s meeting, both sides agreed to work on the plan’s provisions to bring a fair end to the war.

Ukrainian officials say Zelensky still appears inclined to seek further agreement, based on his meeting with Driscoll. One official said, “The decision is to work together to make peace possible.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the US assured Ukraine and its European partners that the plan is flexible and will consider their positions.

A US official said Trump’s envoy to Russia, Steve Witkoff, told German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in a phone call on Thursday morning that the plan is only a “framework of ideas” and includes input from both Ukrainian and Russian sides. The official said Witkoff stressed that the Trump administration is seeking a responsible solution to end the Ukraine conflict.

People’s News Monitoring Service