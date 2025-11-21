Kathmandu, Nov 21: US President Donald Trump has continued to claim that he stopped a conflict between India and Pakistan through what he calls “Operation Sindoor”. At the same time, a new US report says Pakistan gained major advantages in the military clash that took place in May 2025.

The report, released by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, says Pakistan’s “false victory” has been praised to an unusual degree. It notes that the Pahalgam terror attack has been portrayed as an “insurgent strike”.

The 800-page document also praises China heavily. It says China’s role drew global attention during the fighting between India and Pakistan from May 7 to 10, 2025. Pakistan was described as heavily reliant on Chinese weapons, along with intelligence support from Beijing.

The report states that the clash began after India’s response to the Pahalgam “insurgent attack” that killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen. During the fighting, the two countries struck long-range targets inside each other’s territory for the first time in 50 years.

Quoting Pakistan’s claims, the report says six Indian fighter jets were shot down, including a Rafale. It adds that three downed aircraft have been independently confirmed.

Chinese weapons are said to have played the central role in Pakistan’s battlefield gains during the four-day conflict.

Although the report says China’s role may have been exaggerated through a “shadow war” narrative, it argues Beijing used the episode to test and promote its weapons. This fits China’s border tensions with India, along with its growing defence industry goals.

Indian opposition Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared the report on X, saying the US has submitted its annual assessment to Congress. He called it striking that the four-day conflict has been described as “Pakistan’s military success” against India.

Ramesh noted that Trump has claimed roughly 60 times that he stopped “Operation Sindoor”, yet India’s prime minister has not commented on the matter.

The Congress leader said the report is unacceptable for India and marks another setback for Indian diplomacy.

People’s News Monitoring Service