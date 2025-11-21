Kathmandu – The Youth Union Nepal, affiliated with the Nepal Communist Party (UML), is preparing to hold a rally and special program in Kathmandu today. Party Chairman KP Sharma Oli is set to be the chief guest, with leaders including Mahesh Basnet expected to attend.

While the formal program will take place at Karki Banquet in Baneshwar, the Youth Union plans to mobilize separate rallies from Samakhusi, Gundu, and Jawalakhel, converging at Babarmahal, then marching through Babarmahal–Maiti Ghar to Baneshwar before entering the banquet hall.

Meanwhile, youth active in the Gen Z movement have gathered at Maiti Ghar, highlighting the recent incident in Bara. Some of the youth injured during the September 23–24 protests are also present.

The program, organized by the UML’s coordination mechanism of mass organizations, will also announce the formation of the ‘National Volunteer Force Central Command.’