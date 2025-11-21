Amrit Man Shrestha, member of the Board of Directors of Nepal Airlines Corporation, has been appointed as the Executive Director with the responsibilities and duties of the General Manager as per the decision of the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers, dated Mangsir 2, 2082, in accordance with the Nepal Airlines Corporation Act, 2019. Accordingly, from Mangsir 4, 2082 (November 20, 2025) he assumed office at the Corporation as the Executive Director and commenced his duties.

During the assumption of office ceremony, the employees of the Corporation congratulated the Executive Director and extended their best wishes for a successful tenure.

After assuming office, he convened a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Corporation and received briefings on the Corporation’s overall matters from the departmental heads. Before concluding the meeting, Executive Director Shrestha, while addressing the session, directed all employees to work in the best interest of the Corporation. He also informed them that the Corporation has already initiated the process of reinstalling the engine sent for repairs in Israel into its own aircraft and returning the leased engine immediately. He instructed the concerned employees to carry out the necessary tasks accordingly.

People’s News Monitoring Service.