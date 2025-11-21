Kathmandu, Nov 21: The Gauri Bahadur Karki Commission, formed to investigate the Gen Z protests and vandalism of September 8 and 9, questioned Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal on Thursday. Commission spokesperson and former AIG Bigyan Raj Sharma said Aryal was called to the commission office in Singha Durbar for the inquiry.

Aryal told the commission that he was in Baluwatar on September 9 during the Gen Z demonstrations. He said, “I was with then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli throughout the day.”

Aryal also said he played a role in safeguarding Oli after the protest turned intense.

The Karki Commission began its work on September 25 and must submit its report within three months.

The commission has also taken statements from Krishna Khanal, the DIG of the National Investigation Department responsible for the Valley, and Nepal Police SPs Apil Bohora and Kuldeep Chand.

People’s News Monitoring Service