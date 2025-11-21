Kathmandu, November 21: The Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during a test flight at the Dubai Airshow. Confirming the incident through social media platform X, the Indian Air Force stated that the pilot had died in the crash.

According to AP News, the Tejas aircraft crashed at 2:10 a.m. local time on Friday at Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport, where the Dubai Airshow is currently underway.

While thousands of spectators were watching the Dubai Airshow, India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas suddenly crashed. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety and technology of the Tejas aircraft.

People’s News Monitoring Service.