Kathmandu, November 27: The Department of Transport Management will now post details of printed and ready-to-distribute driving licenses on Facebook.

Issuing a notice on Thursday, the Department announced that information on licenses printed by the Security Printing Center and delivered to the Department for distribution will be published on its Facebook page, “Hello Department of Transport Management.”

The notice states: “Previously, applicants were informed to collect their license within 72 hours after their online form was approved and forwarded for printing. Now, details of licenses that have been printed by the Security Printing Center and received by the Department for distribution will be published on the Department’s Facebook page ‘Hello Department of Transport Management’.”

Earlier, such notifications were sent through the system, instructing applicants to collect their license within 72 hours. However, that system collapsed during the Gen-Z movement. The Department has also requested applicants whose names appear on the Facebook page listing the printed licenses to visit the Department with their original revenue receipt and old driving license.

People’s News Monitoring Service.