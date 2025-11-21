Kathmandu, Nov 21: Twenty-three Gen Z groups have submitted a memorandum to President Ram Chandra Paudel.

In the memo handed over on Thursday, they say they had expected the Sushila Karki government to amend the constitution to allow direct election of the prime minister and to act against those involved in major corruption cases. Instead, they complain that the government is focused only on elections.

They say a government formed on the back of the Gen Z uprising cannot limit itself to holding elections, and if the government cannot address their demands, the Prime Minister should be recalled at once.

“This uprising and the sacrifices made were not for an early election,” the memo states. “The 23 Gen Z alliances involved in the movement, along with the injured and the families of those who died, expect the government to address their demands immediately.”

The groups submitting the memo include Gen Z National Frontliner, Gen Z Spark, Ntech Gen Z, Debtors Association, Gen Z Y United, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service