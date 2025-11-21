BEIJING, November 20 (Xinhua) -- Balancing heritage protection with urban renewal has been a key principle in China's efforts to renovate old residential areas and improve people's livelihoods, according to an urban planning and sustainability scholar.

Wang Congchun, vice president of Shanghai University and head of Shanghai Institute of Urban Regeneration and Sustainability, made the remarks in the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

He highlighted the challenges in implementing such projects in Shanghai, noting that limited space and complex coordination processes demand stronger primary-level governance and greater implementation resilience.

Shanghai's practice of "setting rules before discussing renovation" offers a valuable model for the rest of the country, according to Wang.

While fully respecting residents' wishes, the city has gone beyond mere building repairs to actively explore the historical and cultural significance of its old neighborhoods, Wang said.

Moving forward, Wang noted that urban renewal should remain focused on improving living conditions, while also strengthening institutional support and encouraging innovative mechanisms.