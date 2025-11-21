Kathmandu, Nov 21. Chaudhary Group (CG) paid Rs 25.59 billion in taxes to the government in fiscal year 2081/82. The group says this accounts for about 2 percent of total national revenue.

CG says it made a strong contribution to government revenue despite political instability, slow economic activity and a difficult investment climate. The group had paid Rs 18.52 billion in taxes in FY 2080/81. This means it added more than Rs 7 billion in extra tax revenue this fiscal year, which the company says reflects its expanding investments.

Over the last five years, CG has paid Rs 92.26 billion in taxes to the government. According to Managing Director Nirvana Chaudhary, the group has been increasing its revenue contribution through the expansion of both existing and new businesses.

Chaudhary wrote on social media that although Nepal does not have a system of publicly recognizing the total tax paid by business groups, he appreciates the finance minister for acknowledging CG’s contribution. He added that CG paid Rs 25.59 billion last year and takes pride in strengthening the national treasury even during challenging times.

Nepal does not have a practice of classifying and publishing tax contributions of business groups separately, which the company says creates confusion about the actual contribution of major taxpayers. CG, however, has been publicly releasing its consolidated tax figures each year.

