Kathmandu, November 20: A vote of no confidence against Madhes Province Speaker Ramchandra Mandal has been passed. The Provincial Assembly meeting held on Wednesday approved the motion. A total of 78 Provincial Assembly members were present at the meeting. Of them, 76 votes were cast in favor of the proposal stating that the Speaker had not demonstrated conduct appropriate to his position, while zero votes were cast against it, according to Deputy Speaker Babita Kumari Raut Ishar.

Since 76 votes were cast in favor—exceeding the two-thirds majority (more than 72 votes) of the total current members—the motion was passed in accordance with Sub-rule 4 of Rule 182 of the Provincial Assembly Regulations, 2075.

Deputy Speaker Babita announced that, according to Article 182(6) of the Constitution of Nepal and Sub-rule 4 of Rule 182 of the Provincial Assembly Regulations, 2075, Speaker Ramchandra Mandal has been automatically relieved of his position. On Kartik 27, 64 provincial assembly members from the seven-party coalition had registered the proposal.

After the controversial appointment of Sarad Yadav to the post of the chief minister, the Province Chief, who is from UML, has been terminated. Chief Minister Sarad Yadav’s fate is under consideration of the Supreme Court.

The UML party has lost two key posts in the recent political development in the Madhesh Province.

