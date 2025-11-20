By Our Reporter

Tribhuvan University, established in 1959 as Nepal’s first and largest higher education institution, was endowed with thousands of ropani of land, primarily in the Kirtipur area. These lands, acquired from local farmers to build the central campus and associated facilities, including the Kanti-Ishwari women’s hostel, were meant to support the university’s growth and long-term development. Over decades, however, a substantial portion of this land—approximately 2,400 ropani—is now under unauthorized occupation by individuals and institutions, representing a loss worth billions of rupees.

The problem is not unique to Tribhuvan University. Across Nepal, government and institutional land is frequently encroached upon or misused, often with political backing or the complicity of officials. In Tribhuvan University’s case, political interference has sometimes fueled these encroachments, while past governments hesitated to make investigative reports public. Once government land is transferred or occupied informally, reclaiming it becomes complicated, and its value has risen exponentially from a few hundred rupees per ropani to millions.

The interim government has taken a positive step by publicly releasing the report on land misuse, signaling transparency and renewed oversight. Both the Education Minister and the Prime Minister have shown concern over the university’s losses, reflecting a willingness to address decades of neglect. However, reclaiming the land will require careful, methodical legal action, ensuring that rightful ownership is established without creating further disputes.

Punishing those responsible for illegal acquisition or encroachment is essential. Accountability would deter future misuse and restore confidence in the management of public property. Political and administrative actors who facilitated or ignored these misappropriations must face consequences if proven complicit. Beyond enforcement, university officials must strengthen internal governance, track land ownership, and prevent further encroachments through clear policies and active monitoring.

Restoring Tribhuvan University’s lands would not only significantly improve its resources and financial stability but also set a precedent for protecting public and institutional property across Nepal. Without immediate and sustained action, the pattern of encroachment, mismanagement, and loss will continue, undermining both the university’s mission and public trust.

Tribhuvan University’s land crisis is more than a matter of real estate—it is a measure of governance, institutional responsibility, and the state’s commitment to public assets. Transparency, accountability, and decisive legal action are essential to ensure that these lands serve their intended purpose and safeguard the university’s future.