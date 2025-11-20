Kathmandu, Nov 20: Prime Minister Sushila Karki expressed sadness over the tension and violence in Simara, Bara, on Wednesday. Writing on social media, she said this kind of disorder cannot be accepted in a democracy.

“I want to make it clear that this kind of chaos has no place in a democracy. We have taken the anger of young people and the political dissatisfaction they feel very seriously,” she wrote.

She said there is no excuse for damaging public property, blocking airports or taking the law into one’s own hands. “We respect freedom of expression, but that does not give anyone the right to damage public property, obstruct an airport or act outside the law,” she added.

She said she has directed the home administration and security agencies to maintain peace and order, ensure safe movement for leaders of all political parties, and create a fair and fear-free environment for the election. She asked them to work with restraint and full readiness.

She said young people’s expectations can be met only through the democratic process. She urged all sides to stay away from unnecessary political provocation and to trust the democratic system.

