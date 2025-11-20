Kathmandu, Nov 20: CPN UML chair KP Sharma Oli, in his written reply to the Supreme Court on the petitions seeking the restoration of the dissolved House, claimed that the beneficiaries of the arson and unrest of September 8 and 9 are the current prime minister and ministers, so they are responsible for creating the present crisis.

Submitting his response on the issue of House restoration, Oli said the events clearly show that Prime Minister Sushila Karki and her cabinet acted, both openly and behind the scenes, to capture state power. In the reply, he argued that Karki violated the constitution within an hour of taking the oath to remain loyal to it.

According to former attorney general Ramesh Badal, Oli stated that Karki’s move to dissolve the House immediately after taking office was entirely unconstitutional. He added that the president should have invited parties to form a new government under Article 76, but instead appointed former chief justice Karki as prime minister, which he described as unconstitutional.

Oli argued that the House was dissolved without a cabinet decision, even though the constitution requires a cabinet recommendation. He wrote that executive authority rests with the cabinet under Article 75, and a prime minister alone cannot exercise that authority. A single recommendation by the prime minister, before forming a cabinet, cannot be considered cabinet advice under Article 66.

Oli’s reply stressed that governments must change only through elections and cannot be removed through pressure or influence. He demanded that the dissolution be scrapped and the House restored, saying the decision was based on recommendations made by an unconstitutional prime minister.

The Supreme Court had sought Oli’s response after advocates Yuvaraj Sapkota and Sher Bahadur Rokaya filed petitions challenging Karki’s appointment and the House dissolution.

