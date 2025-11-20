Kathmandu, November 20: NMB Bank has launched Soft POS (Software Point-of-Sale) system, revolutionizing the country’s digital payments landscape. This innovative solution transforms any NFC-enabled Android smartphone into a secure POS terminal, enabling merchants to accept contactless payments from Debit or Credit cards without the need for traditional POS hardware.

Soft POS is designed to enable all kinds of merchants, especially for SMEs in service and tourism sector by providing a cost-effective, portable, and secure payment solution. It directly addresses the limitations of conventional POS systems and promotes financial inclusion across Nepal. The system is capable to accept domestic and internal cards

“This isn’t just a product launch, it’s about empowering Nepal’s entrepreneurs,” said Mr. Govind Ghimire, CEO of NMB Bank. “With Soft POS, any smartphone can become a payment terminal, helping merchants accept digital payments anytime, anywhere.”

The system complies with international security standards, ensuring safe and seamless transactions for both merchants and customers. With this launch, NMB Bank reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital banking innovation and a key enabler of modern commerce in Nepal.

NMB Bank has been providing comprehensive financial services through 202 branches, 184 ATMs, and 9 extended counters across the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service.