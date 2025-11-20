By Our Reporter

Nepal has crossed a major economic milestone, with monthly remittance inflows exceeding Rs 200 billion for the first time. Between mid-September and mid-October, remittances reached Rs 201.22 billion, up from Rs 144.17 billion during the same period last year. Seasonal festivals like Dashain, Tihar, and Chhath, when Nepalis abroad traditionally send more money home, played a role, but broader trends have strengthened this flow. Rising outmigration, a stronger US dollar, digitization of transfers, and stricter anti-money laundering compliance have all contributed to this record inflow.

Remittances have long been the backbone of Nepal’s economy, cushioning households during crises and stabilizing foreign exchange reserves. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025–26, inflows jumped 35.4 percent to Rs553.31 billion, compared with an 11.9 percent rise in the same period a year ago. This surge coincides with rising unemployment, limited domestic job opportunities, and political instability, factors that continue to push young Nepalis abroad. Nearly 200,716 individuals left for foreign employment in just the first quarter, highlighting the growing dependence of households on remittance income.

While this inflow strengthens foreign exchange reserves, now standing at Rs2.97 trillion or $21.21 billion, it does not translate into domestic job creation or sustainable growth. Weak development spending, sluggish market demand, and a stagnant manufacturing sector keep the economy reliant on external labour income rather than internal productivity. The recent youth protests underscore the frustration at home: despite rising remittances, opportunities for meaningful employment remain scarce, particularly for younger generations.

The challenge now is transforming this record remittance into lasting economic momentum. Nepal must move beyond passive dependence on migrant labor and invest in productive sectors. Policies encouraging savings, investment in infrastructure, and support for small and medium enterprises can channel remittances into domestic growth. Strengthening financial literacy among remittance-receiving households will help direct funds into productive uses rather than purely consumption. Expanding formal banking channels and incentivizing investments in national development projects could also sustain the inflow while boosting economic returns.

Additionally, diversifying overseas employment markets and negotiating better terms for Nepali workers abroad will help maintain the flow. High wages in Western countries, combined with safer and more secure remittance mechanisms, have already shifted inflows from informal channels to formal banking, improving transparency and economic data accuracy.

Nepal’s record remittance inflow is a reminder of both resilience and vulnerability. It shows the resourcefulness of Nepali workers abroad and the importance of their contributions, yet it also underscores the economy’s structural weaknesses. If channeled strategically, these funds can support growth, reduce poverty, and generate jobs at home. Without systemic reforms and strategic planning, however, remittances risk remaining a temporary cushion rather than a foundation for long-term stability and development.

Nepal stands at a crossroads: the momentum is there, but sustaining it requires smart policies, investment, and the creation of opportunities at home that match the aspirations of its young workforce. The remittance milestone is not just a number; it is an opportunity to rethink how Nepal builds an economy that can stand on its own feet.