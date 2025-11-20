Kathmandu, Nov 20: The Nepali Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, rescued 37 Nepalis who had fled to Thailand after a raid by Myanmar security forces and brought them back home. The embassy returned them to Nepal on Wednesday (Nov 19) via Nepal Airlines flight.

Lured by the promise of attractive jobs, these individuals had traveled to Myanmar through various channels and were forced to work in illegally operated online scam centers, engaging in online betting, online casinos, gaming and phishing, cryptocurrency fraud, and similar activities.

On Kartik 2, Myanmar security forces raided one of these scam centers, prompting the 37 Nepalis working there to escape and enter Thailand.

“In coordination with and with the support of the relevant authorities in Thailand, the Nepali Embassy rescued the 37 Nepali citizens who had entered Thailand and returned them to Nepal on Mangsir 3, 2082, via Nepal Airlines flight RA402,” the embassy said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The embassy also stated that efforts are underway, in coordination with the relevant authorities in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand, to bring back another 23 Nepalis in Myawaddy, two in Mae Sot, Thailand, and four in Cambodia as soon as possible.

The statement urged that, in line with government regulations, Nepalis should only go abroad for employment after obtaining proper labor approval and should not be tempted by promises of quick and large earnings in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand under the pretext of foreign employment.

