Kathmandu, Nov 20: Nepal received foreign direct investment pledges totaling Rs 36.68 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year, nearly double the Rs 18.66 billion recorded during the same period last year, according to the Department of Industry (DoI). The increase of Rs 18.02 billion highlights growing investor confidence in the country.

In this period, foreign investors registered 382 firms, with 251 approved through the DoI’s automated system and 131 via the regular process. Investments through the automated system alone accounted for Rs 2.36 billion. Most investments targeted small industries, which saw 369 FDI-based registrations, alongside six medium and seven large firms.

Information technology attracted the largest share of investors, with 205 firms, making up 54 percent of total registrations. Tourism followed with 118 approvals, or 31 percent. Other sectors included 21 firms in manufacturing, one in energy, and 13 in agriculture, with the agriculture sector receiving the highest pledged investment of Rs 21.88 billion.

A total of 7,621 new firms were approved for operation in the review period, expected to create employment for 33,814 people. Most registrations occurred between mid-July and mid-September, while the latter two months showed a gradual decline.

The surge in FDI reflects Nepal’s growing appeal to foreign investors, especially in IT, tourism, and agriculture, and signals a positive trend in industrial expansion and job creation in the early months of the fiscal year.

People's News Monitoring Service

