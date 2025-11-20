Kathmandu, Nov 20: The government held discussions with over 100 registered political parties on preparations and security for the upcoming elections. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sushila Karki at Singha Durbar on Wednesday, included representatives from more than 100 parties. The government emphasized its commitment to creating a safe and fear-free environment, while some parties raised security concerns.

Communications and Information Technology Minister Jagadish Kharel said the government invited 115 of the 125 registered parties, with over 100 attending. He noted that such broad dialogue on elections is unprecedented in Nepal.

The Prime Minister briefed the parties on election preparations, efforts to boost the morale of security personnel, and the work of the Election Commission. Most parties expressed readiness for elections and stressed the need for free, fair, and impartial voting, which the government assured it would support.

Security concerns raised by a few parties will be addressed by the government. Regarding an incident in Bara involving CPN-UML leaders, Minister Kharel said that although the event was regrettable, vigilance by the Home Ministry and security forces prevented serious damage, and the situation has now stabilized. He affirmed that such incidents will not disrupt the elections.

After the meeting, CPN leader Barshaman Pun stated that his party is fully prepared for elections and has already registered on Mangsir 1. He added that the main challenges lie not with smaller parties, but with the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, whose leaders are still adjusting to being out of government. Pun urged these parties to create an atmosphere of trust and address their hesitations so the elections can proceed smoothly.

The government’s dialogue with such a large number of parties underscores its determination to ensure a secure, transparent, and participatory electoral process in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service