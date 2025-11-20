Kathmandu, Nov 20: A fixing attempt has surfaced at the Nepal Premier League at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Police have arrested two people accused of approaching NPL players with match-fixing offers, according to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Those detained are 28-year-old Dilpreet Singh from Ranimahal Panipat in Haryana, India, and 24-year-old Revika Singh Thakuri, originally from Barbardiya in Bardiya and currently living in Chandigarh, India. Police arrested both of them from Lazimpat after learning that they had tried to lure NPL players into fixing.

According to the officer, the pair had approached at least one player with a proposal to get him run out. The player was told he would receive one crore rupees if he agreed to do so.

The player refused and alerted the police. After receiving the information, officers tracked the suspects and detained them. Police say the duo were also running betting operations, contacting people through WhatsApp and Instagram. Both have now been sent to the District Police Office in Bhadra Kali, Kathmandu, for further investigation, according to SP and spokesperson Kaji Kumar Acharya.

Investigators say the arrested woman had contacted six to seven NPL players through Instagram and had presented herself as someone who sponsors players. One of the players had even replied to her messages.

The woman later travelled to Kathmandu with Dilpreet on November 15. Once in Kathmandu, she contacted the player who had replied earlier and asked to meet him at a hotel. The player said he could not go out and asked them to come to his hotel instead.

Police say the meeting took place on November 17. During the conversation, when the player asked what kind of sponsorship she was offering, the pair presented the one crore offer for getting run out. The player informed his team, and on November 17, the team reported the matter to the Crime Investigation Office in Teku. Officers moved quickly and arrested the suspects from Lazimpat.

