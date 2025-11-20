Kathmandu, November 20: During the Gen-Z movement in Simara, Bara, four Gen-Z youths and six police personnel were injured.

The protest, which began at Simara Chowk at 10 a.m. today, turned violent, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police, resulting in injuries on both sides.

Nilhari Sapkota, Nishan Shrestha, Sumit Chaudhary, and Sandesh Ghimire were injured in today’s protest.

Among the injured youths, Nilhari Sapkota and Nishan Shrestha sustained serious injuries and were referred to L.L. Neuro Hospital in Birgunj, according to Simara Hospital.

Meanwhile, six police officers also sustained minor injuries, said District Police Office Bara spokesperson Vijay Pandit.

The Gen-Z protestors have ended today’s demonstration and agreed to sit in talks to be held on Friday, November 21.

The Gen-Z group and UML’s Youth Force members were engaged in confrontation since Wednesday, after UML leaders Shankar Pokhrel and Mahesh Basnet were scheduled to visit Birgunj to attend a UML assembly.

The district administration had to impose curfew after the situation went uncontrolled.

People’s News Monitoring Service.