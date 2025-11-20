Kathmandu, Nov 20: The government of Nepal has decided to significantly reduce fees for foreign trekkers visiting the upper Mustang region near the Nepal-China border, a restricted area, decades after the charge was first imposed. The previous flat fee of $500 per person for a 10-day visit will be replaced with a daily rate of $50 once the Immigration Regulations are amended.

Trekking agencies welcomed the move, noting it could pave the way for easing restrictions in other areas. Currently, foreign trekkers must travel in groups through authorized agencies, with permits required for all restricted zones, which include districts bordering Tibet such as Taplejung, Solukhumbu, Manang, Gorkha, Humla, Dolpa, Bajhang, and Darchula. Permit fees vary widely depending on the region and season, ranging from $10 per week to $500 for 10 days.

Restricted areas were initially closed in the 1970s due to security concerns, as Tibetan Khampa rebels had used Nepali territory to launch raids into China. Although the rebels were disarmed in 1974, travel restrictions remained. These zones are highly regulated, with independent trekking strictly prohibited, though guides are mandatory.

Apart from Mustang, fees for other restricted areas vary: in Manaslu, Manang, and Mugu, trekkers pay $100 per week during peak season and $75 in the off-season; in Bajhang and Darchula, $90 per week; in Humla, $50 per week; and in Tsum Valley, $40 per week during peak season, with lower rates in the off-season. Some districts like Taplejung, lower Dolpa, Dolakha, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, and Rasuwa charge $20 per week.

Trekking has been central to Nepal’s tourism industry since 1949, with commercial trekking starting in 1950 under British diplomat James Owen Merion Roberts. Tourism remains a critical economic driver, generating Rs327.9 billion in 2023 and supporting 1.19 million jobs. In 2024, 1.14 million tourists visited Nepal, with 166,394 undertaking trekking trips. Restricted areas attracted 28,894 foreign trekkers, primarily in Manaslu and Upper Mustang.

Authorities and trekking operators see the fee reduction as a step toward boosting tourism, supporting local economies, and gradually relaxing entry restrictions in other high-potential regions, while maintaining protections against over-tourism to preserve the fragile Himalayan environment.

People’s News Monitoring Service