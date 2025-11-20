Kathmandu, November 20: The Government of Nepal and the U.S. Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) have announced an additional grant of 50 million U.S. dollars (about 7 billion Nepali rupees) to the MCC Nepal Compact.

With this addition, the total amount under the compact has reached 747 million U.S. dollars (about 106 billion Nepali rupees), of which the U.S. contribution will be 550 million dollars and the Government of Nepal will contribute 197 million dollars.

This additional funding will help meet the compact’s key objectives, including completing priority electricity transmission infrastructure, strengthening Nepal’s energy system, and enabling the expansion of regional energy trade.

By improving the reliability of the energy grid and market access, the compact is expected to contribute to international connectivity and promote American excellence and best practices in energy infrastructure. It will also expand opportunities for American technologies and companies to enter the Nepali market.

This financial assistance reflects the enduring partnership between the United States and Nepal. For decades, the two countries have worked together to advance economic growth, energy security, and shared prosperity. The MCC Nepal Compact continues this history through high-impact, debt-free, grant-based support focused on critical infrastructure.

