Kathmandu, November 20: Twenty-three different Gen-Z groups have urged President Ram Chandra Paudel to recall Prime Minister Sushila Karki. Submitting a memorandum to the Office of the President on Thursday, the 23 Gen-Z groups demanded the removal of Karki from the post of Prime Minister. The memorandum accuses PM Karki of failing to work in accordance with the mandate of the uprising of Bhadra 23 and 24 (Sepetmber 8 and 9).

The memorandum states that of the five major demands they had put forward, none have been fulfilled. Their demands include action against those involved in major corruption cases in the country; amending the constitution to allow for a directly elected prime minister; action against those involved in the massacre during the uprising; medical treatment for those injured in the Gen-Z uprising; and proper compensation and support for the families of the martyrs of the Gen-Z uprising. The groups claim that none of these demands have been addressed.

“The government formed on the foundation of the uprising has ignored all the basic expectations of the rebels and has instead focused solely on conducting one early election, leaving the government directionless. This uprising and the sacrifices were not just for an early election,” the memorandum states. “Therefore, we — the 23 Gen-Z alliances involved in the uprising, the injured, and the families of the martyrs — demand that the government immediately address the rebels’ demands. Otherwise, if this government cannot fulfill the demands of the rebels, we request His Excellency to recall this government and play a mediating role in forming a new government under our leadership.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.