Kathmandu, November 19: General Secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Dr. Dhaval Shumsher JB Rana, has commented that Nepal's national existence will be in danger if a constitutional monarchy is not established.

Rana remarked while speaking at a roundtable organized by the 'Gen-Z Alliance for Monarchy' in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

He argued that a constitutional monarchy is inevitable in Nepal as well, citing the example of some developed countries of the world that have retained the monarchy. He asserted that a constitutional monarchy is the only option to solve the country's existing social and political problems.

He said that in the past, the king had played a guardian role by uniting the country and said that a Hindu nation should be established along with a constitutional monarchy.

He also urged the alliance to remain steadfast in its agenda of declaring Nepal a Hindu nation and establishing a constitutional monarchy.

People’s News Monitoring Service.