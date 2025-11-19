By Our Reporter

Senior journalist and social worker Laxaman Bista has lost his mother, Shakti Kumari Bista.

Born on Poush 24, 1984 BS, the late Bista passed away on Kartik 21 (November 7, 2025).

The People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extends its heartfelt condolences to our colleague Laxaman Bista and all members of the bereaved family.

On the sad demise of Bista’s mother, the Editors’ Society of Nepal has also expressed its profound condolences to Bista, a founding member of the Society.