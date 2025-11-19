Kathmandu: The first anniversary of the constitution has been marked by the government with various programs.

His Majesty the King, in his message to the countryman, said, “It is expected of all to remember that conscientious observance of the constitution will be in the interest of smooth functioning of a democratic policy.

Prime Minister G.P. Koirala, in a message, has said that the present constitution has laid the foundation of a democratic framework and process, and constitutional monarchy, multiparty democracy, parliamentary system, the universally acclaimed human rights, and the rule of law are the fundamentals of the constitution.

Meanwhile, a radical communist group, Mashal, has protested the constitution.

