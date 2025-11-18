Kathmandu, Nov 18: Durga Prasai, coordinator of the “Nation, Nationality, Religion–Culture and Citizen Protection” campaign, has again landed in legal trouble due to his activism. Known for mobilizing victims of high-interest banks, microfinance institutions, and cooperatives, Prasai recently advanced a 27-point political agenda, including demands for the restoration of the monarchy.

To press the government on these demands, Prasai had announced a nationwide protest starting November 23, 2025. Authorities, fearing potential violence, detained him late at night at his residence in Bhaktapur. He is currently held at Kathmandu District Police Headquarters.

Prasai has been repeatedly arrested over the past year for his outspoken activism, despite suffering from cancer. His first arrest came after controversial remarks targeting then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Cambodia investment. Since then, he has faced multiple detentions but often secured release. On December 19, 2023, a CIB team arrested him from his Bhaktapur home—the first arrest since launching his organizational activities.

Earlier, Prasai had spread disinformation against Oli using allegedly fake documents. Although Kathmandu District Court had ordered his release on NPR 40,000 bail, he was rearrested as investigations continued under charges related to electronic transactions and alleged criminal gains. He was also linked to threats against Nepali businessmen under the name of Indian gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. Some of his associates were arrested in connection with the same case.

Prasai secured release on January 11, 2025, following a Supreme Court order. However, other cases, including money laundering allegations, remained active. Undeterred, he continued his activism, calling for the monarchy’s return. On March 28, 2025, he led a protest at Three-Corner in the capital, which turned violent, resulting in two deaths. He fled to India but was apprehended and returned to Nepal, though authorities claimed he was detained in Bhadrapur, Jhapa.

Nepal and India lack a formal extradition treaty, but informal cross-border detentions and handovers have been common practice. Following his most recent arrest, Prasai was remanded on June 13, 2025, as the government pursued charges including offenses against the state, criminal disturbance, manslaughter, organized crime, and other coordinated crimes.

Despite being released on bail by Patan High Court in August 2025, Prasai remained active. He intended to resume his protest from November 23, 2025, criticizing the government for failing to address the Gen-Z movement and other public grievances. His arrest, however, preempted the planned nationwide campaign, keeping him in custody once again.

