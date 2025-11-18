Kathmandu, Nov 18: The Supreme Court has issued a short interim order directing that five lawmakers of the Madhesh Province Assembly should not be relieved of their positions. The order was handed down on Sunday by a bench of Justice Nityananda Pandey, telling Speaker Ram Chandra Mandal not to remove the lawmakers for now.

Last Thursday, after 64 members from seven parties, including the Nepali Congress, brought a proposal accusing Speaker Mandal of misconduct, the Provincial Assembly Secretariat issued a notice the same night removing five lawmakers. The decision targeted four members of the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal and one from the Nagarik Unmukti Party.

The Speaker argued that the five were removed because they had remained absent from ten consecutive meetings after the motion against him was filed.

The day after the removal notice was published in the provincial gazette, JASPA Nepal lawmakers Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Manish Kumar Suman, Singasan Sah Kalwar, Shankar Prasad Kalwar and Nagarik Unmukti Party lawmaker Urmila Devi Singh approached the Supreme Court.

The dispute began after Saroj Kumar Yadav of the CPN UML was appointed leader of the largest party in the Madhesh Province Assembly under Article 168, Clause 3 of Nepal’s Constitution.

