Kathmandu, November 18: Durga Prasai was arrested from his residence in Bhaktapur at midnight on Monday. In recent days, he had been making aggressive statements. According to the police, a team from the Kathmandu District Police Range and the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested Prasai from his residence in Bhaktapur.

Earlier, Prasai—who had been arrested after the violent protest on Chait 15—was released following a court order. Involved in pro-monarchy activities, Prasai had been preparing for a movement to restore a Hindu Kingdom.

People's News Monitoring Service.