Shankar Bhandari, a central member of the Nepali Congress who has long been raising the agenda of a Sanatan Hindu nation, has said that he is ready to go to any extent for the restoration of the monarchy.

He made this remark on Tuesday at a round-table discussion organized in Kathmandu by the “Gen-Z Alliance for Monarchy.” He said that although he is not a royalist, he is prepared to make sacrifices to restore the monarchy based on the country’s present needs.

He remarked that principle-less politics has dominated the Nepali Congress in the pursuit of positions. According to him, there is a tendency within the party to abandon ideology for the sake of securing posts.

People's News Monitoring Service.