Kathmandu, Nov 18: The website of the National Identity Card and Registration Department has been hacked. Home Ministry spokesperson and joint secretary Anand Kafle confirmed the breach. He said the site was hacked and recovery work is underway, and that the data appears to be safe.

The site is currently inaccessible. Kafle said an investigation is underway to determine who carried out the hack and from where.

When the department’s website first opened after the breach, a message appeared demanding the release of Durga Prasai within 24 hours. That message no longer appears.

The Election Commission recently linked voter registration data collection with the National Identity Card database. But staff at the department said the hacked site does not contain any National Identity Card details. One employee said it is a basic website and that the general documents stored there are safe.

People’s News Monitoring Service