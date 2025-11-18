Kathmandu, Nov 18: A forensic report confirming that burnt cash from the homes of Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka contained Nepali and foreign currency has cleared the way for a formal money laundering probe. The Department of Money Laundering Investigation (DMLI) has already inspected their residences, listed the recovered items, and is now preparing the next steps, including drafting questions and reviewing income sources.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki has asked DMLI Director General Gajendra Thakur to deepen the inquiry. Officials at the PM’s Office say the government suspects the leaders may have amassed unexplained wealth through corruption or tax evasion. Investigators have noted that the burnt cash found at the residences had no identifiable source.

The DMLI has assigned investigation officers and begun its process. Thakur has said the inquiry will follow legal procedures and stay confidential. Officials say their aim is to block the use of illegal assets in future financial crimes.

Earlier, a joint DMLI and CIB team collected ash and burnt notes from the houses flagged as suspicious and sent them to the police forensic lab. The team had recorded inventories at the homes of Deuba, Dahal, Khadka, and UML Chair KP Sharma Oli. Only burnt books were found at Oli’s home, with no further details made public.

After receiving the forensic report, the DMLI briefed the prime minister and finance minister. This update opened the door to investigate Deuba, his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, Dahal, and Khadka.

The burned cash was first seen during the September 9 fire incident tied to the Gen Z protests, when videos showed piles of charred notes at the homes of Deuba, Dahal, and Khadka. A clip from Khadka’s house showed money being thrown outside. Khadka says the notes were Dashain funds. Deuba denies any burnt cash at his home, although investigators recovered damaged Nepali notes and US dollars. Dahal’s Khumaltar residence was also seen with broken safes.

