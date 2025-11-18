Kathmandu, Nov 18: Former Inspector General of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal has formed a new political party.

An application has been submitted to the Election Commission to register the party named Sammunnat Nepal Party under his leadership. On Kartik 30, Rajbabu Yadav filed the registration request on behalf of the party.

Khanal said he started the party with the idea that citizens should shape the country themselves, and that its leadership should also come from them.

Khanal had contested the 2079 House of Representatives election from Kathmandu 6 as a candidate of the CPN UML but lost. He later ran in the Tanahun 1 by-election as well, where he was again defeated.

People’s News Monitoring Service