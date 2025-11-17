This will be the first direct bilateral military dialogue with the U.S. Army to take place in Kathmandu since the formation of the interim government under the leadership of Sushila Karki. The meeting will conclude on Friday.

According to Nepali Army spokesperson Brigadier General Rajaram Basnet, the talks will primarily include extensive discussions on experience sharing, humanitarian assistance, and disaster management between the armies of the two countries.

The Nepal–U.S. Land Force Talks began in 2075 BS during the tenure of former Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa. In the first round of talks, U.S. Army Major General Roger J. Noble and Nepali Army Lieutenant General Jagadish Chandra Pokharel participated.

This year, Nepal’s delegation to the talks will be led by Lieutenant General Pawan Ghimire. Officials at the joint-secretary and under-secretary level from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Finance will also take part in the talk.

In previous bilateral military discussions held in Kathmandu, current Chief of Army Staff Ashokraj Sigdel participated.

The Land Force Talks are held alternately each year in Nepal and the United States. Such high-level discussions are expected to further strengthen the military relationship and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

This year’s agenda includes disaster management, support for Nepali troops deployed in peacekeeping missions, helicopter and technical assistance, among other topics. The discussions also include proposals for providing necessary equipment for Nepali peacekeepers, as well as U.S. support for infrastructure development at the training centers in Bara and Panchkhal.

The United States has previously provided the Nepali Army with two helicopters as part of its assistance.

People’s News Monitoring Service.