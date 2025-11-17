Kathmandu, Nov 17: Education, Science and Technology Minister Mahabir Pun has expressed frustration after Gen-Z leaders themselves started competing to register separate political parties.

He said the same leaders who rose through the Gen-Z movement are now busy forming their own parties, which, in his view, defeats the spirit of the protests. Sharing news about party registrations on social media on Monday, he wrote that endless splits and refusal to compromise on small issues create a harmful race to register new parties.

Pun said Gen-Z activists are digging their own hole. On Facebook, he wrote, “Look, 123 parties are already registered and 32 are in the process. They are digging the very hole they will fall into.”

He warned that at this rate the country will again fall under the control of old political parties and leaders, and the core aim of the Gen-Z movement will be compromised. “If this continues, the country will again be ruled by old leaders and their circles who have fed off the system for years,” he wrote. “The goal of the Gen-Z movement will fade, and the good decisions and positive work done by the current cabinet will be reversed if the old corrupt parties win again.”

According to the Election Commission, a total of 123 parties have been registered so far for the upcoming House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, and 32 more are in process. Some of the new registrations include parties formed by Gen-Z leaders themselves.

People’s News Monitoring Service