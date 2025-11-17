Kathmandu, Nov 17. The Central Security Committee meeting held at the Home Ministry for nearly three hours has endorsed the Integrated Election Security Plan 2082.

Home Ministry spokesperson and joint secretary Anand Kafle said the committee approved the plan, which focuses on election preparations and overall security arrangements.

On Ashwin 9, the committee had formed a taskforce led by a joint secretary at the Home Ministry to draft the plan. Representatives from security agencies were included, with Kafle serving as the taskforce coordinator. The plan submitted by Kafle was passed by the Central Security Committee chaired by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal.

The plan outlines how security agencies will be mobilized during the election period. Security measures are divided into three phases: pre-election, election day and post-election. It explains operational steps for each phase.

The meeting has also decided to recommend the deployment of the Nepali Army. Since the plan mentions possible army mobilization, the committee agreed to forward the proposal to the National Security Council. For this, the Home Ministry will send the decision to the Defence Ministry, which will then table it at the National Security Council. Army deployment will begin only after the council’s approval.

The meeting also decided to begin province-level security conferences on Mangsir 9, starting from Lumbini Province. These conferences will focus on election-related security challenges and preparation.

The committee has also agreed to take firm action against groups attempting to incite violence and instructed security bodies to move ahead with strict enforcement.

