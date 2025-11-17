Kathmandu, November 17: During a two-month period, goods worth Rs 7.36 billion 58 million 61 thousand were imported from China through the Mustang Customs Office. After the Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani checkpoints (Nepal–China) were blocked by floods and landslides during the months of Asar and Bhadau, the Mustang Customs Office located at Lomanthang–2, Nhechung began to be used as an alternative route from 30 Bhadau.

As soon as the Department of Customs designated the Mustang Customs Office at Korala as an alternative checkpoint, the office became fully operational. According to Ramesh Khadka, Chief of the Mustang Customs Office, more than Rs 7.36 billion worth of goods were imported from the Nepal–China Korala checkpoint by the end of Mangsir. Hundreds of electric vehicles, as well as electronic goods, clothing, and electrical equipment, entered Nepal through the Korala checkpoint.

Similarly, goods worth Rs 83.863 million—mainly handicraft items—were exported from Nepal to China through the Korala checkpoint, according to Chief Khadka. Within the two-month period, the Mustang Customs Office collected over Rs 3.62 billion in revenue from the import of goods worth Rs 7.36 billion from China and the export of goods worth over Rs 83.8 million to China.

From the Mustang Customs Office, between 30 Bhadau and 30 Mangsir, a total of 1,726 electric vehicles imported from China through the Korala checkpoint were cleared and dispatched to their destinations. Likewise, 897 freight transport vehicles entered Nepal from the northern Korala Chinese customs checkpoint and were cleared before heading toward their destinations, the customs chief said.

From Nepal’s side, 54 freight transport vehicles were cleared for export through the Mustang Customs Office, according to the office.

People’s News Monitoring Service.